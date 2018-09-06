An inquest's heard Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died from drowning as a result of being drunk.

The 46-year-old was found dead by a maid in her hotel room in London in January.

A toxicology report also showed she was four times over the legal driving limit.

Five miniature bottles of spirits were found in her hotel room.

The sitting also heard from Dr Seamus O'Ceallaigh - Ms O'Riordan's psychiatrist in Ireland.

Dr Ceallaigh said he believed she had 'an episode of mania or elevated mood'.

The coroner's heard there was no evidence she'd taken any drugs other than prescription medication.

Her death has been ruled accidental.

The coroner also offered her condolences to the O'Riordan family.

In a statement following the hearing, The Cranberries said: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dolores' children and her family and our thoughts are with them today.

"Dolores will live on eternally in her music.

"To see how much of a positive impact she had on people's lives has been a source of great comfort to us.

"We'd like to say thank you to all of our fans for the outpouring of messages and their continued support during this very difficult time.

"We request, please, for our privacy to be respected at this time."