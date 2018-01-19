The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O' Riordan will be laid to rest on Tuesday in her native Limerick.

The musician was found dead at her hotel room in London on Monday.

Details of the 46-year-old's funeral have been released this evening.

She will be reposing at St Joseph's Church on O'Connell Avenue in Limerick on Sunday, and then on Monday at a funeral home in Ballyneety on Monday.

The funeral will take place in Ballybricken on Tuesday, before a private family burial.

Earlier today, the inquest into her death opened at Westminister Coroner's Court in London.

While a post-mortem exam has been carried out, the court is awaiting the results of various tests.

The hearing was adjourned until April 3rd.