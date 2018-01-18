Donald Trump has revealed the winners of his Fake News Awards - with the New York Times topping the list.

The US President tweeted that a full list of the results could be found on the Republican National Committee website - but his website link did not work for 90 minutes.

The results describe claims of Russian collusion in the 2016 election as "perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people".

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">And the FAKE NEWS winners are...<a href="https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD">https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD</a></p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/953794085751574534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>