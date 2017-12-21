Clare County Council has given permission to Trump Doonbeg to proceed with controversial coastal protection works.

The five-star resort is looking to shore up its golf course, which suffered significant storm damage in 2014.

But their plans have been strongly opposed on environmental grounds.

The planning relates to "coastal erosion management works" at and near the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

However, the decision could still face an appeal to An Bord Pleanála within four weeks.

The development includes two new structures at Carrowmore Dunes adjacent to the hotel, which its claims are necessary to safeguard the resort's golf links from storm damage.

The works will be over a distance of 256 metres at the northern end of Doughmore Bay, west of the golf course.

The permission is subject to nine conditions, one of which is to "mitigate the potential impacts if the development on the environment, to protect European sites".

Ecologists are also to be appointed to oversee the construction of the project.