Donald Trump Junior insists his dad didn't know he arranged to see a Russian lawyer linked to the Kremlin.

The US president's defended his son after he released emails proving he'd arranged the meeting in the hopes of compromising Hillary Clinton's election campaign.

The White House says the president is "frustrated" that alleged links with Russia continue to be an issue.

But the US President's son admitted to Hannity on Fox News that looking back, he "probably would have done things a little differently".