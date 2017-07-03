Donald Trump Provokes More Anger
Donald Trump's provoked anger after tweeting a mocked-up video of him beating up a man with a CNN logo over his face.
The American TV news channel's accused the president of 'encouraging violence against reporters'.
White House security adviser Tom Bossert's defended his boss.
In an interview on ABC News show 'This Week', he said President Trump has faced a tough time from some media outlets.
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017