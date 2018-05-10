Donald Trump has confirmed he will meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12th.

North Korean and US officials have been working to organise the summit in recent weeks, amid the easing of tensions in the Korean peninsula.

After several days of saying a time and place for the summit had been decided, President Trump took to Twitter this afternoon to publicly confirm the details.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

It came only hours after President Trump greeted three American prisoners released by North Korea - a release the White House described as a 'gesture of good will' ahead of next month's summit.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence greeted Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim as they arrived back in the US in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were released this week during US Secretary of State Mike Pomepo's second trip to Pyongyang.

On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! pic.twitter.com/hISaCI95CB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The plans for the US-North Korea meeting come in the wake of the historic summit between North and South Korea last month, in which the two countries pledged to work towards the 'complete denuclearisation' of the peninsula.