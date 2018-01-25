Piers Morgan is going to question Donald Trump, in his first international interview since becoming the US President.

The Good Morning Britain presenter will speak to him at the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland later.

I will sit down today in Davos with @realDonaldTrump for his 1st International TV interview since becoming President.

It will air exclusively on ITV, this Sunday night at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/GbOpzQfGJ4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2018

He's previously defended his friendship with Trump.

First clips from my world exclusive interview with President Trump will air on @GMB from 6am tomorrow morning. #davos #trump pic.twitter.com/0lEmyqV2fe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2018

A preview of the interview will be aired during GMB tomorrow - January 26th while the full interview will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday at 10pm.