He'll speak to Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is going to question Donald Trump, in his first international interview since becoming the US President.

The Good Morning Britain presenter will speak to him at the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland later.

He's previously defended his friendship with Trump. 

A preview of the interview will be aired during GMB tomorrow - January 26th while the full interview will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday at 10pm. 

 

 