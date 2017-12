The population of Glenties in Donegal is expected to treble on Christmas night after the local nightclub got a special license to open.

The club's license was revoked in 2012, but in the past week, a judge re-instated it, despite objections from locals and Gardai.

A 1 minute past midnight, Limelight club will open it's doors - technically on St Stephen's morning.

At least 16-hundred people are expected to turn up.

Kim Buckley has this report.