Donald Trump has suffered a double blow in two separate criminal courts in the US.



His former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to several charges, relating to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, after making a deal with prosecutors.



Meanwhile the president's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort has been found guilty on 8 counts of tax and bank fraud.



It's the first conviction secured by Robert Mueller - the special prosecutor investigating links between the Trump election campaign and Russia.



Reacting to the Manafort verdict, Donald Trump said it was proof of a witch hunt against him.