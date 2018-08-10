A Hollywood street artist has installed dozens of Donald Trump stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It comes after West Hollywood City Council unanimously voted in favour of permanently removing the US President's star - awarded to him in 2007 in recognition of his days as host of The Apprentice US.

The council recommended removing the star due to President Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

The star has been vandalised a number of times over the past few years - most recently by a man with a pickaxe late last month.

It was the second time an axe has been taken to the memorial - which has also been covered in stickers, spray painted with a swastika and surrounded by a wall.

Yesterday, a group calling itself the Faction installed dozens of Trump stars around the walk of fame in support of the US president.

The anonymous "anti-PC" street artist warned the Hollywood Reporter: "Rip up the president's Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you're the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up."

Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars. pic.twitter.com/6s0Y3YIkY5 — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

The group said a "young and anonymous entrepreneur" put down the $1,000 (€872.50) to have the stars printed on sheets of floor vinyl for the project.

The crew kept President Trump's name covered until the last minute, as the artist said: "I didn't want to get hit over the head from behind. We thought Trump Derangement Syndrome was a joke, but I'm pretty sure it's real."

Take down his star, and we will descend upon you with 30 fresh new stars.



We are MAGA Legion. pic.twitter.com/vsPLW0ohdn — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

The West Hollywood City Council vote itself was largely ceremonial - as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCOC) has responsibility for the stars, which are not within West Hollywood city limits.

HCOC president Leron Gubler said the chamber will consider the proposal - however he warned that there are no current plans to remove it and no star has ever been removed before.