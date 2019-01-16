Three times as many people visited the Drinkaware website over the Christmas period, when compared with 2017.

December saw over 110,000 people visit the website, to get advice on their alcohol intake.

Almost 90,000 of those used its online Drinks Calculator to understand how much they alcohol they were consuming over the festive season.

Drinkaware says this shows that Irish attitudes towards alcohol are changing, with physical health, fitness and mental health the most common reasons to drink less.

Sheena Horgan, Drinkaware CEO, says the shift is a step in the right direction.

Ms Horgan said it "is a signal that attitudes and behaviours are shifting. People are actively looking for information, tools and tips to understand and change their drinking habits. With a slight decrease in adult per capita consumption, the progress we are seeing is small but moving in the right direction."

If you're thinking about cutting down on your alcohol consumption, here are some tips: