Drinking water supplies will be in line with EU standards by 2020 - 16 years after the deadline for compliance.

Supplies were 99% compliant in 2017 - meaning the water was safe to drink, according to the Environmental Protection Agency Drinking Water report.

But 72 supplies remain at risk of being contaminated with things like E.Coli and other parasites.

Irish Water says upgrading works on 38 supplies will be finished by the end of the year