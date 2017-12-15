A driver has been arrested in London after his Mercedes car crashed through railings and became wedged in the basement of a luxury flat.

The Mercedes-Benz C220 smashed into the apartment block on Lancaster Terrace shortly after 5.15am on Friday.

A Mercedes C Class car which crashed through some railings into the basement of a luxury apartment block at Lancaster Terrace, London | Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

The driver did not need hospital treatment and has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, police said.

"He has been taken into custody at a southwest London police station," a Scotland Yard spokesman added.

Surprised onlookers queued to take photographs of the car.

The manager of the apartment block said she was glad the driver was unharmed.