Cold weather is causing school closures, flight cancellations and treacherous roads.

A low weather warning from Met Éireann started yesterday evening and will remain in effect until 10am today.

Temperatures could drop to a low of minus 8 in Tipperary at dawn this morning.

Snow is freezing on the ground in many places making travel dangerous, while bad weather in the UK has had a knock-on effect on flights to London this morning.

Due to the knock-on impact of yesterday's weather in London, 5 departures to @HeathrowAirport are cancelled today. Please check with your airline. https://t.co/RZkUASxqX7 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 11, 2017

The AA's Gemma Ryan has this warning: