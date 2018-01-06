People misusing disabled parking permits are being warned of the penalties awarded if caught.

11 drivers were rumbled misusing disabled parking permits in Dublin in recent months.

Operation Enable was set up last year to prevent motorists from parking in designated spaces.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 3,000 euro and/or six months’ imprisonment.

Senator John Dolan, CEO of the Disability Federation of Ireland, says the misuse of permits must be stopped: