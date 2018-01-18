The world's first life-saving drone rescue has happened in Australia.

New South Wales coastguard have been testing new drones (that they've christened the "Little Ripper") and yesterday one had to go into action for real.





Two teenage boys got into difficulty off Lennox Head, about 180 kilometres south of Brisbane.

The drone flew 700 metres off shore and dropped a flotation devices to the boys, allowing them to get to dry land.