Thousands of people across the country picked up a book this lunchtime.

It's the second annual Drop Everything and Read Day, which encourages people to stop what they're doing and read for just 20 minutes.

Thousands of school children are already doing DEAR daily or weekly and they're hoping others will join in.

St. Clare's National school in Harold's Cross, Dublin drop everything and read for the last 15 minutes of every day and some of the pupils spoke to us for the national lunchtime news.

It's hoped the campaign will remind people of their love of books and encourage people to read more.

The initiative of being supported by a number of organisations and illustrator and Laureate na nÓg PJ Lynch.