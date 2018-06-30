Met Eireann have issued a drought warning until Friday.

DROUGHT WARNING

for Ireland



Drought or near-drought conditions will persist through the coming week.



Valid from Saturday 30 June 2018 10:00 to Friday 06 July 2018 23:59

Drought or near drought conditions are expected to last throughout the coming week.

Met Eireann's John Eagleton says it will be extremely dry over the next few days;

"Very little rain is expected out of the forecast horizon which is into the middle of next week. Less than one millimetre for the bulk of the country, maybe the odd shower here and there in the south and west. But certainly less than 4 millimetres everywhere."

He says these conditions have been seen in Ireland before but it's very unusual:

"It's quite a while actually, I'd say we'd probably have to go as far as '95. Certainly we had it in '75, '76 but I couldn't be absolutely sure about it. I wouldn't say it's unprecedented but its very unusual."