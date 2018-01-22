Gardaí have launched an investigation after more than €70,000 worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, was discovered at a fire station in Co. Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council has confirmed that a substance was discovered in Nenagh Fire Station last Wednesday (17th January) as a result of a routine health and safety inspection.

Gardaí were immediately notified and the council says it is co-operating fully with the investigation.

Gardaí arrested a man the following day, but he was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.