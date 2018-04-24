Two men are in custody this morning after a major drugs seizure in Dublin worth almost a quarter of a million euro.

This drugs were found during searches of two houses by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in Swords yesterday.



The drugs are worth around €248,000.

12 kg of cannabis and a half kilogramme of amphetamine were recovered during the operation.

10 kg of suspected mixing agent and an amount of cash were also seized.

The searches came as part of an intelligence-led operation, targeting the drug trafficking activities of an organised crime gang.



Two men - aged 32 and 37 - have been arrested and remain in custody this morning at Ballymun Garda Station.