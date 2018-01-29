Drugs worth an estimated €310,000 have been seized by Gardaí during operations in Tipperary.



Heroin with a street value of €280,000 was found during a search of a house in Cashel last night.



The find was part of follow-up operations, after Gardaí discovered €30,000 worth of cannabis herb during a planned searched of a van that was stopped on the Dublin Road in Cashel on Saturday night.



A 45 year old man and a 43 year old woman were arrested.



The woman's been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.



The man was charged and is appearing at a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this evening (Monday).