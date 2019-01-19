A Garda raid in Dublin last night uncovered drugs worth €500,000.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit and Special Crime Task Force searched a house in Drimnagh late last night.

They found heroin and cocaine, along with cannabis resin and herb.

Officers estimate the combined find is worth around half-a-million Euro.

A 37-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were arrested, and are currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station under the Drug Trafficking Act.

The force was targeting a Drimnagh-based organised crime gang and the investigation is ongoing.