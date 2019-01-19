Drugs Worth €500k Seized In Dublin
A Garda raid in Dublin last night uncovered drugs worth €500,000.
Acting on a tip-off, officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit and Special Crime Task Force searched a house in Drimnagh late last night.
They found heroin and cocaine, along with cannabis resin and herb.
Officers estimate the combined find is worth around half-a-million Euro.
A 37-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were arrested, and are currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station under the Drug Trafficking Act.
The force was targeting a Drimnagh-based organised crime gang and the investigation is ongoing.