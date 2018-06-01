There were scenes of confusion at Dublin Airport earlier, after the PA system got stuck on evacuation mode due to a fault.

Officials reassured passengers that there was no evacuation at Terminal 1.

The airport's twitter account said sound engineers were investigating.

There is a fault with our PA system at our Pier 1 gates @DublinAirport. The system is stuck on evacuation mode. There is NO evacuation of this area. Our sound engineers are currently investigating. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 1, 2018

People posted videos of the announcement on social media.

It would be great if staff at Dublin airport could provide some directions... pic.twitter.com/igcWlqiStT — S3 (@S3Clarke) June 1, 2018



