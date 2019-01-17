A Dublin based Spanish waiter killed his partner and two Irish born children in a murder suicide in Poland just days before Christmas.

Two Dublin schools have expressed their shock at the news.

Victor Marin Del Sol's three children spent a year in schools in Rathfarnham before they moved to Poland with their mother.

The Irish Independent reports that Victor flew to Poland to spend time with them just before Christmas.

He killed his sons and partner while his daughter managed to escape.

The principal of Scoil Naomh Padraig told the paper that they will be remembered as 'lovely, happy children'.

Polish police are continuing their investigation.