A Dublin apartment block housing more than 50 asylum seekers is to close within weeks.

Residents of the direct provision centre at Watergate House on Ushers Quay have been told the lease expires in June and it won't be renewed.

CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, Nick Henderson, says the race is on to find new accommodation as quickly as possible.

He explained: "Currently it's accommodating around 52 people, many of whom have been there for several years.

"[They're] often very vulnerable people. They may have children going to school or college, and have strong connections with the local community."