Dublin commuters could to face significant disruption due to a cancelled public meeting on the future traffic & pedestrian arrangements on College Green.

An Bord Pleanála called off the hearing due to be held next week because of an administrative error.

With no rescheduled date for the meeting yet revealed, Dublin City Council is now planning to review traffic arrangements - which could see changes in the area to prioritise pedestrians and the Luas Cross City.

It says that interim arrangements brought in to allow for the Luas extension are 'not sustainable'.

Update from @DubCityCouncil Chief Executive on #CollegeGreenPlaza. Seems wrong that pedestrians face delays to suit other forms of transport pic.twitter.com/KdqHs4apsc — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) January 5, 2018

CEO of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham is in favour of change, saying they want the majority of people to use public transport to travel through the city centre.

However, Joe Heron from the Irish Taxi Federation fears changes would affect many businesses in the area, not least hotels: