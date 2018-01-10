Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a plant fire near Dublin Airport.



Six units are dealing with the blaze off the Ballymun Road in St Margaret's.



There's a large plume of smoke but an airport official says it's not having an effect on flights.

We now have 8 units attending the St Margarets / Sandyhill fire near the airport including aerial ladder & foam unit #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/af0UmalbGQ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Motorists are being advised to approach with care and people with breathing difficulties are being told to avoid the area completely.

Residents are being urged to keep windows and doors closed.