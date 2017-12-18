Dublin firefighters have saved a swan on the Royal Canal.

The alarm was raised last night when a passerby noticed the bird in distress at Binn's Bridge.

A team from Phibsboro Fire Station responded and managed to free the swan, which is now being cared for by an animal rescue centre in Kildare.

A Watch from Phibsboro were called to a Swan in distress at Binn's Bridge this evening. The swan became trapped in a lock and @KildareAnimals requested our assisstance. Swans need 100mtrs to take off. The swan is being assessed and looked after by Aideen from @KildareAnimals pic.twitter.com/TDZ3aP3FxG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 17, 2017



