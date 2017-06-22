The Dublin fire brigade has come up with the ultimate burn for students who started a book blaze.

The pupils from Tallaght in Dublin set their text books alight at the end of their exams yesterday.

But unfortunately the flames spread to the grass under the fire and someone called 999.

The fire brigade took to Twitter last night to say they hope no one needs to repeat.

We've dealt with a grass fire in #Bohernabreena caused by school kids burning their school books. 🙄📚 🔥 Hope they don't need to repeat. #fire pic.twitter.com/232QvCVgHE — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 21, 2017



