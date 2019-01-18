Dublin Gardai Are Searching Area Where Man Was Shot Dead
Gardai are looking in to whether the murder of a 23-year-old man outside a gym in Dublin is linked to a drug debt.
A post-mortem is due to be carried out today on the body of Zach Parker, who was shot dead there last night.
He was shot a number of times in the head and chest and died at the scene.
A second man in his mid 20s, who was also shot, is in a critical condition in hospital.
Gardaí are searching the perimeter of the scene, which remains sealed off.
The Garda search team are walking the perimeter of a gym in Swords where a 23 year old man was murdered last night. pic.twitter.com/QVH3hqqBlc— Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) January 18, 2019