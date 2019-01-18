Gardai are looking in to whether the murder of a 23-year-old man outside a gym in Dublin is linked to a drug debt.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today on the body of Zach Parker, who was shot dead there last night.

He was shot a number of times in the head and chest and died at the scene.

A second man in his mid 20s, who was also shot, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are searching the perimeter of the scene, which remains sealed off.