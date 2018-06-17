The latest Daft.ie report shows Dublin is still the most expensive place in the country to buy a home.

Sandycove in Dublin is the most expensive housing market in the country, with average property values of €910k.

While the average asking price nationwide is €247k.

Ireland's most expensive street in 2018 is Eglinton Road in Donnybrook, which has seen no fewer than five properties change hands for €3.5m or more in the last 18 months.

The highest concentration of property millionaires is in Dalkey with 609, followed by Blackrock (576) and Rathgar (551).

The number of homeowners in Ireland whose property is worth €1m or more – making them “property millionaires” – has surpassed 4,500, according to the 2018 Daft.ie Wealth Report.

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “Dublin continues to be the epicentre of the million-euro plus property market in Ireland. Sandymount has seen the single most expensive sale of 2018 so far with a home their changing hands for €4.5m in late April. Outside Dublin, Enniskerry remains the most expensive market to buy a property in, with average house prices now nearly €650k.”

Elsewhere in the country the most expensive place to buy a home is in Enniskerry in Co Wicklow where you can expect to pay around €648k.

In Munster a home in Kinsale will set you back around €369k.

While in Connacht-Ulster, Salthill (€345k), Kinvara (€318k) and Rahoon (€307k) occupy the top slots.

Roscommon and Donegal are the least expensive locations to buy a home

The average asking price in Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon) is €89k, while Bundoran (Donegal) is next at €90k with Ballymote/Tubbercurry (Sligo) (€97k), Castlereagh (Roscommon) (€107k) and Ballyhaunis (Mayo) (€109k) rounding off the five least expensive.

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Wealth Report, said " Housing wealth is accelerating fastest in a number of markets in the greater Dublin area, both central, such as Dublin 1 and Dublin 10, and further out, like Westmeath and Louth. This highlights that access to employment, and other urban amenities, is still front and centre for those looking for a home."