A 25-year-old Dublin man has admitted raping a young Spanish student at the Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin last July.

Eoin Berkeley of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas was arrested on July 17th last year after a young Spanish student came forward claiming she’d been lured from the Liffey boardwalk in Dublin city centre to a tent at the site on the southside.

She claimed she was repeatedly raped by the then 24-year-old.

He was due to stand trial in November but pleaded guilty to three charges of rape when he appeared before the Central Criminal Court this morning.

His sentence hearing will take place in October and arrangements will be made for the complainant to come to Ireland for it if she so wishes.

Last February, Eoin Berkeley was cleared of scribbling homophobic slurs and swastikas outside The George in Dublin city centre and only last month he was jailed for two and a half years for walking around Santry and an area near Dublin airport with what looked like an AK-47 rifle.

His barrister Michael Bowman said there were psychiatric issues he wanted to address the court on in October.