A Dublin man has admitted sexually abusing his younger brother over thirty years ago.

The brother said he didn't tell anyone about the incident as he thought it was his fault.

In a victim impact statement, he told the court the trust was broken, his innocence was taken and the revelations have torn his family apart.

The court heard this abuse started when they were around 17 and 11 years of age at their family home in Dublin.

The 17 year old first abused his younger brother in around 1982 when his parents were out.

The younger brother eventually confronted his brother in an email in 2011 with his brother making admissions.

The now 55 year old accused pleaded guilty this afternoon to indecent assault and will be sentenced at a later date.