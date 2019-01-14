A Dublin man is due before a British court on a firearms charge this morning following an international investigation.

51 year old Thomas Kavanagh was arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The NCA's confirmed that Mr Kavanagh with an address in Tamworth has been charged with possession of a firearm.

He was arrested as he arrived at Birmingham Airport on Saturday, on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering.

He'll appear before North Staffordshire Magistrates Court later today.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, who were also arrested have been released.