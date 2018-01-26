A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos and videos.

Matthew Horan of St. Johns Crescent in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 also admitted possessing child pornography and distributing the material.

His sentence hearing heard he used apps like SnapChat and Instagram and threatened to send photos to the friends of one girl if she didn't send more.

Afterwards, Detective Garda Declan Daly had this warning for parents of young children with access to the internet: