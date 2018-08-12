A Dublin parish priest is standing aside from his position, after "concerns" were brought to the diocese and reported to the gardaí.

The Archdiocese of Dublin says the information relates to "several decades ago", and is not connected to the parish.

It says it'll not be confirming the identity of the priest - or the parish he served - as the matter is under investigation.

It adds: "Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated.

"It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant church and State authorities to take place."