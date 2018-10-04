A Dublin Shop is celebrating after it sold last night’s winning Lotto Jackpot ticket.

There was only one winner of last night’s €5.7m jackpot and, this morning, it was confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at the Spar Express store on Rathfarnham Road in Dublin.

The winner has yet to come forward - and it is not yet clear whether the numbers were specifically chosen or if it was a quick pick ticket.

Shop owner Ken O’Connor said staff are overjoyed with the news.

“We simply can’t believe it,” he said. “This is our first big Lotto win and staff and customers are buzzing with excitement.”

“We are on a lucky run as we recently sold a Scratch Card that won a customer €25,000.

“But this is amazing, we are hoping it is somebody local but we are a busy shop with a lot of passing traffic so we don’t know.”

FANTASTIC news just in..Tonights €5.7 Million #Lotto Jackpot has been won..We are urging all our players from #Dublin to check their tickets 🎉😃🙌🏻Players can check their tickets using the National Lottery app or at https://t.co/oFh3wn6Vks pic.twitter.com/rVb7dTcoTJ — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) October 3, 2018

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said the lucky winner will be country’s tenth of the year.

The organisation is appealing to anyone who played last night to check their tickets to see if they are in luck.

The winning numbers were: 1, 15, 22, 27, 31 and 34 with the bonus number 42.