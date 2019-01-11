Adam Kelly from Skerries Community College has been named the BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year 2019.

The 17-year-old won for his project which was entitled "Optimizing The Simulation Of General Quantum Circuits".

He's received a cheque for €7,500 for winning.

Adam will now have the chance to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Bulgaria later this year.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said: "The atmosphere of excitement, creativity and fun at the RDS this week has been incredible.

"I am particularly pleased to see so many young people tackling some of the most important issues facing us, from climate change to health, to technology, ethics and societal change.

Winner Adam Kelly | Image: Facebook/BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

"The students are a credit to their families, schools and teachers and they should rightly be proud of being here. They are a huge inspiration."

Shay Walsh, managing director for BT Ireland, said: "I want to congratulate every student that entered, and Adam, our overall winner.

"His work shows terrific initiative, dedication and brilliance in tackling an immensely complex area of modern computing."