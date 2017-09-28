Dublin is set to play host to the televised draw for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

140 million people will watch the event live from the Convention Centre on December 2nd, 2018.

The Aviva Stadium has been awarded the right to host three group games and a last-16 fixture at the tournament.

2020 marks the 60th anniversary of the UEFA competition and games are being hosted in 13 cities across the continent to mark the anniversary.

The championships are expected to bring between €40 and €50million to the economy.

The televised draw will see around 650 guests – including approximately 300 delegates from around Europe – arriving in Dublin.

On Newstalk Breakfast, FAI chief executive John Delaney said “it is a good morning for Irish soccer, a good morning for Dublin and for Ireland.”

“Really what it means is that 55 countries will come into Dublin for the draw for the European Championships and 140 million eyeballs will watch the draw live from Dublin with 70 international broadcasters present and over 1,000 people.

“All of those 13 cities had the right to apply or to look to host the draw and we were successful against stiff competition so it was great.”

“It was down to having a very, very good bid and a very, very good team.

“It is a really good day for Irish sport.”