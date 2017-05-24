Investigations have been launched into a suspected outbreak of food poisoning after the death of a Dublin woman at the weekend.

The kitchens of a North Dublin pub have also been shut pending the investigation.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland is liaising with the HSE after a number of people were hospitalised and treated for salmonella poisoning following a First Communion party.

A woman in her 50s was then found dead at her home.

It's not known yet what caused the woman's death, but it's not believed she had any underlying conditions.

Members of the public are being advised to contact their GP if they have any concerns regarding their health.

Kim Buckley has this report: