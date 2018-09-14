Dublin Zoo says it's 'deeply saddened' by the unexpected death of its female western lowland gorilla, Lena.

The 35-year-old had given birth to seven offspring since she arrived at the zoo in 1988.

The zoo says she passed away on Friday August 10th, after being unwell for some time.

She'd been receiving around-the-clock intensive care from veterinary teams for several weeks.

But the zoo says the exact reason for her death isn't known, and they're awaiting the results of a post mortem.

Management say they're "extremely saddened by this loss".