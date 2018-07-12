Dublin-based pilots at Ryanair have announced two further strike dates.

They'll down tools at 1am on Friday 20th July for 24 hours, and again on Tuesday 24th July.

Pilots have been engaged in a 24-hour strike since 1am this morning, in a row with the airline over issues such as union recognition, base transfers and seniority.

The announcement of further strike days has been made tonight by the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) branch of the Fórsa trade union.

The union says union representatives and management "found some common ground in talks yesterday" - but adds they failed to reach agreement on the terms of reference for a proposed joint working group.

Fórsa said in a statement: "On a number of occasions in recent months, there have been suggestions that third-party facilitation could assist in reaching consensus on issues of disagreement.

"It is, therefore, regrettable that Ryanair management has so far rejected the suggestion of third party assistance.”

Ryanair cancelled 30 flights between Ireland and the UK today as a result of the 24-hour strike.

This afternoon, the airline claimed today's strike 'achieved nothing'.