A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a dissident republican in Co Meath.

35-year-old Peter Butterly was shot dead in a pub car park over five years ago.

On the afternoon of March 6th, 2013, father of three Peter Butterly was shot dead outside the Hunstman Inn in Gormanston.

Two Dublin men have since been tried and convicted for their roles - and are currently serving life sentences for murder.

A self-confessed accomplice was also charged - but he turned State witness and the charge was dropped.

A fourth suspect, Dean Evans, left the country and did not show up for his trial.

He was arrested in Spain last April and extradited back to Ireland.

This morning the 27-year-old, with an address at Grange Park Rise in Raheny in Dublin, was brought before the Special Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of Peter Butterly and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentence hearing at the end of the month.

