The European Court of Human Rights has refused a request by Ireland to refer the case of the 'Hooded men' to the court's Grand Chamber.

The 14 hooded men were among 350 people who were arrested and interned without trial in 1971 at the start of the Troubles in the North.

They alleged they'd been tortured at a British Army camp in Derry where they were deprived of sleep, food and water.

In a decision this afternoon the ECHR says the request had been rejected by a panel of five judges.

A spokesperson for the Hooded Men and their solicitor says the decision is a disappointing set back but that their campaign for justice is not over.