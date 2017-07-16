The European Union's anti-fraud agency, OLAF, has confirmed that a formal investigation is now underway into the use of European funds at the Garda Training College in Templemore.



A preliminary examination took place last month and that inquiry has now been expanded.



OLAF became involved after the Garda Comissioner confirmed that EU funds, earmarked for the Garda College, ended up in a bank account in Cabra in Dublin.



The agency says the average duration of an investigation is around 19 months but that depends on a number of factors, including the complexity of the case.







