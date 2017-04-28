European leaders could sign off tomorrow on plans to allow Northern Ireland immediately rejoin the EU in a future United Ireland.

Ireland’s pushing for the guarantee to be allowed in the EU’s formal Brexit plans to be agreed tomorrow.

Enda Kenny has been ruling out any prospect of an immediate border poll on a United Ireland.

But he has been keen to make sure that if Ireland ever is reunited, Northern Ireland should be let rejoin the EU immediately, and not go through a long-winded application processes - just like East Germany.

Ireland’s been pushing for that to be allowed for in the EU’s official Brexit negotiating plans.

The Financial Times this morning says it’s been included in a draft version, and is set to be signed off by the 27 EU leaders when they meet for a special summit in Brussels tomorrow.

It might not bring a United Ireland closer, but it will pave the way for a more seamless move, if ever it does happen.

And it will raise fears in Britain that the Brexit process could bring forward a breakup of the UK too.