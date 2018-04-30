The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is on a two-day visit to Ireland.

As part of the cross-border trip, he'll deliver a keynote speech at the All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in Dundalk this morning.

He will also give an overview of the ongoing Article 50 negotiations with the UK.

Mr Barnier will then meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

He'll also meet participants from the 'Young People and Brexit' session, as well as the Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

He will then travel to Newry in Northern Ireland - where he will have a roundtable discussion at InterTradeIreland with a number of business stakeholders and cross-border groups.

On Tuesday, he will be in Derry where he'll meet more business stakeholders and cross-border groups and companies.

He will finish his trip with a visit to rural representatives in Dungannon.