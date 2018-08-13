The Lord Mayor of Dublin has had to apologise for parking his official car in a cycle lane.



Cllr. Nial Ring's bad parking was noticed in a photo he tweeted of an official ceremony on O'Connell Street in the capital.

Cutting the ribbon at the official launch of @bigbustours Dublin operation. Another endorsement of the magnificent Dublin tourism experience. One of the many ways for visitors to make the most of the city, showcasing the best of what our historic city has to offer. pic.twitter.com/qSMGB0EqVF — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) August 13, 2018

A closer look at the pictures showed the Lord Mayor's official Volvo car parked on what some said was a cyclists-only route.

The Lord Mayor was challenged about it on social media by the Dublin Cycling Campaign, but insisted he'd done nothing wrong.



But after going back to O'Connell Street to investigate, he admitted his mistake and promised it won't happen again.

Just back from O'Connell Street to check and I can confirm that the Lord Mayor car (my car) WAS parked in a Cycle Lane as tweeted by @dublincycling . I hold my hands up - it was wrong. I apologise sincerely. Mea culpa, sorry, ta brón orm. It will not happen again! — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) August 13, 2018









