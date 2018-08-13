Nial Ring says it won't happen again

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has had to apologise for parking his official car in a cycle lane.

Cllr. Nial Ring's bad parking was noticed in a photo he tweeted of an official ceremony on O'Connell Street in the capital.

A closer look at the pictures showed the Lord Mayor's official Volvo car parked on what some said was a cyclists-only route.

The Lord Mayor was challenged about it on social media by the Dublin Cycling Campaign, but insisted he'd done nothing wrong.

But after going back to O'Connell Street to investigate, he admitted his mistake and promised it won't happen again.