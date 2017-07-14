Montessori and pre-school workers have handed postcards in to the Department of Finance today calling for fairer pay.

Early years teachers only receive a salary for 38 weeks of the year and then have to claim the dole for the summer months.

2 year old Sophia is supporting the @SIPTU campaign for better pay for early years workers pic.twitter.com/d55pwo5xM9 — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) July 14, 2017

SIPTU is urging the government to treat the workers the same as any other teachers.

Orla Quigley - who runs a montessori school - says the lack of pay during the summer has a huge impact on her life: