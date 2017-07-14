They've given postcards detailing their struggles to the Department of Finance

Montessori and pre-school workers have handed postcards in to the Department of Finance today calling for fairer pay.

Early years teachers only receive a salary for 38 weeks of the year and then have to claim the dole for the summer months.

SIPTU is urging the government to treat the workers the same as any other teachers.

Orla Quigley - who runs a montessori school - says the lack of pay during the summer has a huge impact on her life: